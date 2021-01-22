Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (ADS, AMPE, ARDS, CBGPF, DISH, HFG, INTC, MFG, MFGP, MONOY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 22nd:

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) was given a €255.00 ($300.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get adidas AG (ADSF) alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was given a $14.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $47.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $282.00 price target on the stock.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADSF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADSF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.