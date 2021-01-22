Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (ALK, AMBA, BYD, CENX, DLGNF, HBH, HRGLY, ISRG, LOGI, LYTS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 22nd:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With coronavirus cases registering a spike again in the United States, the slight improvement in air-travel demand suffered a setback. The carrier expects January revenue passengers to plunge 65-70%. In December too, the metric slumped 70%. Total revenues, which fell 67% year over year last month, are likely to decline roughly 60-65% in the current month. To compensate for the tepid demand scenario, the carrier reduced 25.5% capacity in the first nine months of 2020. The airline anticipates December as well as fourth-quarter 2020 capacity to be down approximately 42% year over year. Due to the demand slowdown, cash burn deteriorated in December from the November reading. However, Alaska Air’s expansion initiatives are encouraging. Low fuel prices (down 24.3% in the first nine months of 2020) are also offering some relief.”

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. The momentum in AI business continued as CV revenues represented over 10% of total revenues. Ambarella witnessed increase in blended average selling price (ASP) due to solid demand for CV SoC (system-on-chip) which carries higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. Nonetheless, Ambarella’s near-term performance may by hurt by continued softness in the automotive and other markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led global economic and business uncertainties. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Century Aluminum is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce operating costs. Lower alumina cost provides additional upside. Efforts to lower debt level are also encouraging. It should also benefit from strong automotive demand and acquisitions. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company is witnessing sluggish demand across key regions and sectors. It is seeing weak demand for aluminum in all of its end markets in the United States and Europe. The coronavirus outbreak has also put pressure on margins. Century Aluminum also has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company.”

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $840.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $825.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focused on maintaining production and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core asset sales. To preserve liquidity, it has lowered capital expenditure and identified new ways of reducing expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company, through systematic sell-off of some non-core assets, has already achieved the 2020 divestiture target and plans to divest more assets in first half of 2021. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, it faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Post Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand its presence. Apart from prudent acquisitions, the company is gaining from robust performance in BellRing Brands. Notably, sales in BellRing Brands segment surged 31.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Also, the company’s Weetabix segment has been performing well. However, the company’s Foodservice segment is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-induced hurdles. Notably, revenues in this segment slumped 23.3% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, weakness in the Foodservice segment marred overall sales, which decreased 2.2% and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. Apart from this, Post Holdings is witnessing strained gross margin for the past few quarters.”

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

