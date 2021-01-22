Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE: MSGS) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Madison Square Garden Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

1/19/2021 – Madison Square Garden Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Madison Square Garden Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

1/11/2021 – Madison Square Garden Sports is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MSGS traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $174.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,671. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

