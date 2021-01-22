Analyzing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -25.18% -64.97% -12.57% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2 2 1 0 1.80 BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential downside of 26.36%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than BBQ.

Risk & Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.32 billion 0.28 -$7.90 million $0.62 38.55 BBQ $82.27 million 0.69 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Summary

BBQ beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of February 25, 2020, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

