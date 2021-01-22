Analyzing Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY)

China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

China Clean Energy has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Clean Energy and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than China Clean Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Clean Energy and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Clean Energy and Westlake Chemical Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.70 $60.98 million $1.77 12.30

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than China Clean Energy.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats China Clean Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Clean Energy Company Profile

China Clean Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids. The company sells its biodiesel products to service stations and power generating plants in the People's Republic of China; and specialty chemical products to companies in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, and Asia. China Clean Energy Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fuqing, China.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

