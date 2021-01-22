Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 6.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.11. 1,076,241 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 723,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

The stock has a market cap of $409.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

