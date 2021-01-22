Anchor Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.36 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $17,596.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.
About Anchor
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
