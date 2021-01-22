Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

Shares of DDD traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,692,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,957,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

