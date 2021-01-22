Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $67.81 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of -183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 423.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 135.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

