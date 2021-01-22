ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 5.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.13% of ANSYS worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 841.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $371.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

