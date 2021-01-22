Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.54

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 80876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.
The firm has a market cap of $761.69 million, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred M. Powell acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
