Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.54

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 80876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

The firm has a market cap of $761.69 million, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred M. Powell acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

