Anyswap (ANY) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $125,909.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00271281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,113,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

