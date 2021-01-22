APIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $478,797.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One APIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $478,797.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070426 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

