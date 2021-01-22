apM Coin Market Cap Tops $4.41 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $516,553.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

