Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $4.07. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 64,453 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

