Apollon Limassol Price Tops $5.50 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for $5.50 or 0.00016993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $684,347.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00114298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

