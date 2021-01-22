AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $73.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $75.02 million. AppFolio reported sales of $67.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $311.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $312.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $350.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $352.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock worth $7,484,406. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average is $157.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

