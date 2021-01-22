Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock opened at $184.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.29 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $216.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,044.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,017,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,992 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,736,000 after purchasing an additional 431,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Appian by 78.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 847,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.