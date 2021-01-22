Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

