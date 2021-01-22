Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

