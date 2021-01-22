Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $133.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 26.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,364,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,114,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.