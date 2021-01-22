AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Boosted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned about 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.58. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

