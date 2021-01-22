APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Cap of $6.30 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. APY.Finance has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $655,784.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00071461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00267364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066206 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,969,184 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

