Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.56

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.56 and traded as high as $47.07. Aqua America shares last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 754,872 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

About Aqua America (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.