AquariusCoin (ARCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $306,452.27

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $306,452.27 and $568.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 119.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117,662.18 or 3.70096668 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,264,182 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

