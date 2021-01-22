AquariusCoin Market Cap Hits $358,903.01 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 215.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded 169% higher against the dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. AquariusCoin has a total market capitalization of $358,903.01 and approximately $692.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120,771.33 or 3.70059182 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,265,247 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

