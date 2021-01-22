Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,545,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,323,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

