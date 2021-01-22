Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.62 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $188.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.