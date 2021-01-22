Aragon (ANT) Market Cap Hits $135.92 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Aragon has a market cap of $135.92 million and $49.27 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00010218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00578331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.96 or 0.04263954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.