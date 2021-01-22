Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Up 52.5% This Week

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Aragon Court token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $145,000.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00074278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00274929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Aragon Court Token Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

Aragon Court can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

