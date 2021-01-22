ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 266.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ArcBest worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.