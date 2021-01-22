Arcblock (ABT) Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $8.60 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00066125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00582791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.94 or 0.04062091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016318 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.