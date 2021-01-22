Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Sells $204,800.00 in Stock

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jesse Grant Eisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $167,600.00.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Arcimoto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.79 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

