Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Insider Selling

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) dropped 9.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 4,587,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,188,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Specifically, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $690.79 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

