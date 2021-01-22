Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $82.42 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $82.42 million and $6.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00117090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022989 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

