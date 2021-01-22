Ardor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.39 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Ardor has a market cap of $81.88 million and $6.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00115898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

