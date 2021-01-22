Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,493 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.74% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,858,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,721 shares of company stock worth $9,699,574. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of ARNA stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 481,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,651. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

