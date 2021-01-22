Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

