Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Down to $71.40

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.40, but opened at $67.50. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 21,332,584 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.61 million and a PE ratio of -178.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In related news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

