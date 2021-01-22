Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 156.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARDS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

ARDS opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

