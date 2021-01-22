Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0041

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $55,732.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00280774 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069324 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,477,378 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.