Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0003

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $51,820.85 and $18.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,483.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.31 or 0.03821339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00425411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.01364850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00550236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00421158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00276501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022750 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

