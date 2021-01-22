Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.26 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,851,990 coins and its circulating supply is 126,631,093 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

