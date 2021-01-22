ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 163.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 68,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 2,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

