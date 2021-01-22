ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF makes up 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. 175,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,354. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

