ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 5.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

ARKK traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.08. 5,666,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.80.

