ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

ARKK stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,666,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,130. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03.

