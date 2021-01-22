Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (AT1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR: AT1) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.90 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.25 ($8.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €7.10 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €6.30 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.80 ($6.82) on Friday. Aroundtown SA has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.04 and a 200-day moving average of €5.15.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

