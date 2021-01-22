Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $133.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Arqma has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $46,822.74 and $133.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,706.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.90 or 0.03735968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00416786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.40 or 0.01337354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00540558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00413238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00263577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022674 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 14,035,389 coins and its circulating supply is 7,990,846 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

