Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 605 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.93.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.